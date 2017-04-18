App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 18, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Does Baba Ramdev's Patanjali own Chandigarh's 'Postik' restaurant? Report says no

The restaurant, located in Hotel Indiano in Chandigarh, is a separate venture run by the director duo Rajpal Singh and Jaspal Singh.

Does Baba Ramdev's Patanjali own Chandigarh's 'Postik' restaurant? Report says no

Moneycontrol News

Rumours have been rife that Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali has opened its first pure–vegetarian restaurant called Postik in Chandigarh.

However, a report in the Indian Express says that while the restaurant does have Patanjali’s logo on its entrance and menu, the food house is not an initiative of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd., Ramdev’s FMCG company.

The restaurant, located in Hotel Indiano in Chandigarh, is a separate venture run by the Director-duo Rajpal Singh and Jaspal Singh.

It also carries pictures of Baba Ramdev and Patanjali’s Managing Director Balakrishna on the walls. Keeping up with the theme, the menu also has health tips for its customers.

In the last two days, many news portals reported that Patanjali has ventured into restaurant business with Postik.

As the name suggests, the restaurant dishes out all healthy stuff for people. According to the media report, it does not use artificial flavours or unhealthy ingredients like maida or synthetic sweeteners.

In a non-related development, Patanjali continues to focus on expanding reach in the fast moving consumer goods section.

The company is eyeing about Rs 1,000 crore of revenue from its citrus fruit business and is planning to set up Rs 100 crore manufacturing plant in Nagpur SEZ for making Mandarin orange juice.

While Postik isn't Patanjali's, Baba Ramdev is considering opening own restaurants. A repirt in the Hindustan Times, quoting Patanjali's spokesperson, said that a proposal for it is under consideration.

The report also said that while Postik, run by Ramdev devotees, had approached Patanjali, their fight is against junk food chains.

