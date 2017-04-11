Do not see issues on taxpayers migrating: Prakash Kumar, GSTN

With trade and industry gearing up for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout possibly by July 1, the IT backbone for this switch, that is the GST network, will play a key role. If the GSTN cracks or develops snags, the entire payment and data reconciliation mechanism for businesses will come to a standstill. However, the GSTN CEO, Prakash Kumar is totally confident of the current preparedness and does not foresee major challenges in the functioning of the IT backbone. CNBC-TV18's Sapna Das caught up with the GSTN CEO in this conversation.