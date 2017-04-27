DLF ties up with SBI for housing projects in Gurugram

Realty major DLF and SBI have tied up to provide preferred treatment to their customers in loans and pricing for housing projects in Gurugram.

DLF and SBI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on providing quality services to their premium customers, the realty firm said in a statement today.

Under this agreement, SBI and DLF will give "preferred treatment to the customers serviced by each other, by way of specially designed packages, pricing, project tie-ups".

SBI has approved several ongoing and future projects of DLF and will also be reaching out to their premium customers and providing them information on the products and services.

The MoU was signed by Alok Kumar Choudhary, Chief General Manager, SBI and Aakash Ohri, Senior Executive Director, DLF5.

Choudhary said the bank will assist potential home buyers to own their dream home in a prime location.

In February, DLF had said it will invest about Rs 3,500 crore this year to complete construction of almost all of its existing housing projects.

DLF has 18.5 million square feet area under construction in various housing projects, and it is targeting to complete about 15-16 million sq ft by end of this year and create finished stocks amid slow sales in the residential segment.