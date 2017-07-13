App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jul 13, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Disruption in market post GST pressurising logistics companies: Chartered Logistics

Chartered Logistics is buzzing in trade. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harsh Gandhi, ED of Chartered Logistics spoke about latest happenings in the company as well as about impact of goods and services tax (GST) on the sector. GST transition has been unstable so far. Many dispatches are on hold which will put some pressure on figures, he said.

Harsh Gandhi
Harsh Gandhi
ED | Chartered Logistics

Chartered Logistics is buzzing in trade. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harsh Gandhi, ED of Chartered Logistics spoke about latest happenings in the company as well as about impact of goods and services tax (GST) on the sector.

GST transition has been unstable so far. Many dispatches are on hold which will put some pressure on figures, he said.

He expects 5-10 percent revenue growth in FY18 as the disruption in the market will continue for some time. That is putting a lot of pressure on logistics companies, he added.

Current debt on the company is Rs 42 crore and it is trying to bring it down to Rs 35 crore by the year end, said Gandhi.

Company has received letter of intent (LOI) from Tata Chemicals regarding warehousing and packaging plant, which would be its first expansion in warehousing space.

Also, fresh order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is on the books, he mentioned.

Watch accompanying video for more...

tags #Business #goods and services tax (GST)

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.