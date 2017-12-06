App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 06, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dish TV sees volatile trading post September quarter earnings

Shares of the company opened on a weak note at Rs 79.15 and touched an early low of Rs 78.30. Later the stock rallied to a high of Rs 81.35 amid volatile trade on BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of direct-to-home operator Dish TV today witnessed volatile trading on the bourses after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.87 crore for the September quarter.

Shares of the company opened on a weak note at Rs 79.15 and touched an early low of Rs 78.30. Later the stock rallied to a high of Rs 81.35 amid volatile trade on BSE.

On the NSE as well, the stock opened at Rs 79.40, then touched an intra-day high of Rs 81.50 and a low of Rs 78.20.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.96 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations came down 3.93 per cent to Rs 748.58 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 779.28 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses were at Rs 783.47 crore, up 5.97 per cent, as against Rs 739.31 crore.

"Average revenue per user (ARPU) strengthened to Rs 149 while churn rate recovered to close at slightly less than 0.8 per cent per month," the company said.

tags #Business #Companies #Dish TV

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.