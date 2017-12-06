Dish TV sees volatile trading post September quarter earnings

Shares of direct-to-home operator Dish TV today witnessed volatile trading on the bourses after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.87 crore for the September quarter.

Shares of the company opened on a weak note at Rs 79.15 and touched an early low of Rs 78.30. Later the stock rallied to a high of Rs 81.35 amid volatile trade on BSE.

On the NSE as well, the stock opened at Rs 79.40, then touched an intra-day high of Rs 81.50 and a low of Rs 78.20.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.96 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations came down 3.93 per cent to Rs 748.58 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 779.28 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses were at Rs 783.47 crore, up 5.97 per cent, as against Rs 739.31 crore.

"Average revenue per user (ARPU) strengthened to Rs 149 while churn rate recovered to close at slightly less than 0.8 per cent per month," the company said.