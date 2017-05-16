Dish TV India appoints Anil Dua as group CEO

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India today said it has appointed Anil Dua as group chief executive officer.

It also said that Dish TV India and Videocon d2h Ltd had filed a scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of Vd2h into Dish TV.

The process for obtaining the approval from NCLT for the scheme is currently underway.

Following the amalgamation, the combined entity will be renamed as Dish TV Videocon Ltd.

The merger, it said, is expected to create a leading cable and satellite distribution platform in India.

In the light of all this, "Dish TV announces the appointment of Anil Dua as Group CEO of Dish TV," the company said in a BSE filing.

Post amalgamation, Dua would also lead the future organisation -- Dish TV Videocon Ltd, it added.

Dua, an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad, has worked in several companies including Unilever, Gillette and Hero MotoCorp.

"His (Dua) experience in brand building and distribution will add immense value to the organisation," Dish TV CMD Jawahar Goel said.

It also said that Arun Kumar Kapoor, existing CEO of the company, is going to be managing the integration process and after that he would exit from the company.