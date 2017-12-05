Discovery India eyes 3-fold turnover jump, more local content

"We are targeting to triple our turnover in India over the next three years riding on multiple initiatives that are underway, especially the launch of GEC channel, Discovery Jeet and the revamp of Discovery Kids," Discovery Communications India Senior Vice-President and General Manager – South Asia Karan Bajaj told PTI.
Broadcaster Discovery India is seeking to triple its turnover in India on the back of its new general entertainment channel, Jeet, and revamp of Discovery Kids, besides increasing local programming by 100-fold in the next one year, a top company official said today. The company is also planning to launch new and targeted programming across its premium channels, Discovery and TLC, with an eye on extending its leadership in infotainment space.
The Rs 400-crore Discovery India is betting big on Discovery Jeet with which the company will enter GEC segment in the country. In India, Discovery till date has targeted premium top 20 million consumers. Discovery Jeet will help the company reach out to the next 100 million consumers, he said. Stressing on the need to enhance local content, he said, "Discovery produced less than 10 hours of programming in India last year while the target for the next year is almost 1,000 hours."