you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 24, 2017 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon Board to consider raising Rs 600 crore via non-convertible debentures

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 to consider and approve the allotment of 8.90 percent, 6,000 non-convertible debentures

Dilip Buildcon on Saturday said the company's board will meet next week to consider and approve raising Rs 600 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

"The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017... to consider and approve the allotment of 8.90 percent, 6,000 non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each issued at par aggregating to Rs 600 crore, on a private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

