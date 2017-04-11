Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 700 cr EPC orders from Transport Ministry

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon today said it has bagged two EPC road projects worth about Rs 700 crore in Maharashtra from the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

"The company has received letter of award from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH)... for two EPC road projects in Maharashtra," the company said in a BSE filing.

The contract includes a Rs 343.72 crore project for rehabilitation and upgradation of two lane with paved shoulders on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode from Kalamb to Wadki.

The second order, worth Rs 340.04 crore, is for the rehabilitation and upgradation of two lane from Majalgaon to Kaij.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading at Rs 362 apiece, up 1.79 percent on BSE.