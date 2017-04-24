Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 125 cr taxi track project at Goa airport

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon today said it has bagged a Rs 125 crore project for construction of parallel taxi track at Goa airport.

"...The Airports Authority of India has declared Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Bhopal, as lowest-1 (L-1) bidder for construction of parallel taxi track and associated civil and electrical works at Dabolim Airport, Goa," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The company said the bid price for the project was Rs 125.01 crore and the construction period is 24 months.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 4.79 percent higher at Rs 433.35 on BSE.