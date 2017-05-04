App
May 04, 2017 06:25 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Dhruva Advisors adjudged Indian Tax Firm of the Year by Euromoney's international tax review

What does it take to go solo and become successful in less than three years? Well known tax expert Dinesh Kanabar would probably have some answers. Kanabar's firm Dhruva Advisors has been adjudged Indian Tax Firm of the Year by Euromoney's international tax review. It is the youngest company to bag the honour, beating the big four to the top spot. CNBC-TV18's Surabhi Upadhyay caught up with Dinesh Kanabar to talk about competition, clients and the changing tax advisory landscape in India.

