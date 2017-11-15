DHL renews partnership with ISL

International express services provider DHL today announced the renewal of its partnership with the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

The company, however, did not disclose the renewal fee.

This season, ISL has grown to 95 matches from last year's 65, and DHL will be official match ball partner for all games.

The company said it will unveil an exciting 360-degree interactive brand campaign specifically created for this season which has the potential to be seen by 215 million TV viewers and 1.5 million in-stadia spectators beside running a contest.