DHL Global Trade Barometer predicts surge in India's trade in March quarter

DHL Global Trade Barometer (GTB), the newly launched indicator of global trade developments, has predicted brighter prospects for India’s trade in the first three months of 2018, compared to any other country among the seven largest contributors to global trade.

The DHL GTB, jointly developed by DHL and Accenture, provides a quarterly outlook on future trade, using freight movement data from seven countries -- China, South Korea, Germany, India, Japan, UK and US -- across a number of sectors.

Together, these seven countries account for 75 percent of world trade.

The January 2018 index, which is actually the first ever quarterly outlook on future trade, forecasts that India's overall trade will improve by 2 points to an index value of 84 points in the first quarter of calendar year 2018, compared to 82 points at the end of last month.

On separate predictions for air and ocean trade – Indian air trade remained stable at 82 points, while ocean trade increased by two points to 85 index points. The GTB data indicates a continuous upswing in India’s trade since November 2017.

According to the data, businesses in Indian can expect ocean trade to further improve, despite its already-high levels, largely due to demand for commodities and industrial materials from abroad. Air freight demand is projected to remain stable at its current highs, sustained by growth in machinery and technology imports.

While Europe, US and Africa are the major importers of Indian finished goods, China, South Korea, Japan and Germany have emerged as major exporters of high-tech goods.

“More than any of the world’s largest economies, India’s major industries have displayed levels of resilience and growth that will buoy business confidence in the short to medium turn,” said George Lawson, Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding India.

Lawson said that the Good and Services Tax (GST) regime will reduce complexity of the supply chain and improve ease of doing business, which will ultimately lead to more trade.

On its initial release, the GTB index scored 64, which is slightly lower than values calculated for previous months. “That means that world trade is still considered to be in an expansive mode, but growth loses momentum,” the GTB report said.

“The decline is due to weakening prospects for Chinese and Japanese trade, which is only partially offset by improved prospects for India, South Korea and Great Britain,” the report added. The US index remained unchanged.

An index value above 50 indicates a positive development while values below 50 point to a decline in world trade. DHL plans to sell the GTB data to economists, exporters and importers, and use it to plan its own operational activities.