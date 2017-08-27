DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance ties up with Dhanlaxmi Bank

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited (DPLI) today tied up with Dhanlaxmi Bank for distribution of its portfolio of retail and group life insurance products.

As per the agreement, the 90-year-old Dhanlaxmi Bank would become the corporate agent of DPLI and make life insurance products more accessible to its customers.

Dhanlaxmi Bank managing director and CEO G Sreeram said the bank was delighted to partner with DHFL Pramerica for bringing in best-in-class life insurance products for different customer segments.

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance managing director Anoop Pabby said together with Dhanlaxmi Bank, DPLI would continue to work on increasing penetration of life insurance by offering segmented products, supported through digital and CRM capabilities and making insurance more accessible.

With this tie-up, DPLI is in a strong position to consolidate its presence in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, he said.

The southern region was an important market for DPLI and the strong distribution channel was a strategic move towards further strengthening its presence in the region and enhancing our distribution footprint across the country, he added.

Currently, DPLI has six branches in southern region with presence in Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Hyderabad and Kochi.

The company currently has 103 branch offices across India.

It has 28 life insurance products and six riders in its products basket, fulfilling a gamut of life insurance needs from child's future protection to retirement in its portfolio.