DHFL General Insurance to launch business operations soon

DHFL General Insurance, a general insurance venture promoted by Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC) is set to begin its business operations soon. The insurer has received its Certificate of Registration (R3 licence) from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman of WGC and DHFL General Insurance, said that WGC businesses have established leadership presence across financial services from home loans, project finance, SME lending, education loans, mutual funds, asset management to life insurance.

"Our general insurance venture would help us in our commitment to offer protection and mitigate the economic effects of illness, accidents, death, disability and disasters," he said.

Vijay Sinha, who is CEO (designate) of the company, said that DHFL General Insurance will focus on providing a positive customer experience not only at the point of sale, but across the customer engagement cycle to ensure customer retention.

DHFL General Insurance is a general insurance venture promoted by Wadhawan Global Capital Private Limited. Wadhawan Global Capital Private Limited (WGC) is a core investment company with its flagship brand being the listed housing finance entity, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

DHFL General Insurance, which is a 100 percent owned entity of WGC, was incorporated on July 5, 2016.