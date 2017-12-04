App
Dec 04, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dept of Pharma sets up committee to assist on pricing, new drug launches

The committee will look at the claims made by the respective companies on any additional therapeutic claims made by companies on new drugs, and provide a recommend separate ceiling price of the scheduled formulation or retail price of a new drug.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has set up a committee for the timely resolution of pricing issues, and the launch of new drugs.

“In view of the experience gained from implementation of Drugs (Prices control) order 2013, it has been decided to constitute a single multi-disciplinary committee of experts for consultation on all technical issues related to pricing, launch of new drugs etc where more clarity may be required and opine on matters referred to it by NPPA on discharge of its functions,” states the DoP website.

Mint spoke to Malini Aisola from the All India Drugs Action Network (AIDAN), who said this committee is to be above two existing DoP committees, and provide resolution of issues on pricing within four weeks.

The committee will look at the claims made by the respective companies on any additional therapeutic claims made by companies on new drugs, and recommend separate ceiling price of the scheduled formulation or retail price of a new drug.

related news

The committee will also give its opinion on the industry’s claims about the novelty associated with relevant active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) formulations and make its relevant decision within four weeks.

The committee will have experts from the department of health research under the ministry of health and family welfare, pricing regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), scientists, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and DoP representatives.

tags #Business #Companies #pharma

