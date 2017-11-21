App
Nov 21, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Demonetisation turned people into beggars, says Shiv Sena

Many people termed British rule "divine dispensation' during the colonial era, the Sena recalled in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a dig at BJP leaders who called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'God's gift to India', ally Shiv Sena today said citizens were god but the government had turned them into beggars after demonetisation.

Many people termed British rule "divine dispensation' during the colonial era, the Sena recalled in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

But the British rule was not god's gift as it only looted the people, it said.

"They survived here for 150 years using ‘divide and rule’ methods. Those who feel the current regime is divine dispensation should stop insulting god. Citizens are god and they have become beggars because of the demonetisation decision," it said.

related news

The Sena also accused the Modi government of lavishing money on advertisements to claim credit for a host of issues and asked why it was silent on pests attacking the cotton crop in Vidarbha.

In a sarcastic comment on the bullet train, the Shiv Sena said the project was a "gift" of the Modi government and asked why it did not take credit when three women labourers were run over by a train while crossing the tracks between Malad and Goregaon stations in Mumbai three days ago.

"Thriving on some success achieved by sheer luck, will the Modi and Devendra Fadnavis governments take responsibility for the loss of traditional jobs in Vidarbha, bamboo growers losing jobs...?"

If a jobless youth from Vidarbha joins Naxalites, who will take the responsibility, the ruling party's ally wanted to know.

Referring to Miss India Manushi Chhillar being crowned Miss World, the Sena wondered why no one had come forward to seek credit for her achievement.

