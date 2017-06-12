Demonetisation could adversely affect operations, slow economy: SBI

Moneycontrol News:

India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has expressed concerns that demonetisation may adversely affect its business and slow down the economy.

On November 9 2016, the government had deemed the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes null and void, issuing new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 currency notes in its place. SBI told institutional investors, prior to its Rs 15,000 crore share sale through a private placement, that the long-term impact of this move on the Indian economy and the banking sector is uncertain.

"The move would adversely affect the bank’s business, results of operations and financial condition," the bank said in the Preliminary Placement Document to investors while flagging the ‘risk factors’.

“Demonetisation has and may continue to result in a slowing down of the Indian economy, which may adversely affect the Bank’s business,” it said.

Post-demonetisation, there has been a surge in the Current Accounts Savings Accounts (CASA) deposits of banks. As per a RBI report, the sharp increase in the share of CASA in aggregate deposits by 4.10 percent to 39.30 percent (as of 17 February 2017) and ensuing reduction in cost of aggregate deposits has caused banks to lower their term deposit rates.

As a result, the bank may face increased competition from commercial banks and other lending institutions which may have an adverse effect on the net interest margin and other income. If the bank is unable to compete successfully, its profitability may decline, it said.

“The move could also result in an increase in compliance costs and higher incidents of fraud. Any one or more of these events, if and when they occur, could have a material effect on the bank’s business, results of operations, financial conditions as well as reputation,” the document said.

SBI has got into the heavyweight category as one of the top 50 global banks post its merger with five associate banks and one Bharatiya Mahila Bank. The bank's balance sheet size is Rs 33 lakh crore and it has 24,017 branches and 59,263 ATMs servicing over 42 crore customers.