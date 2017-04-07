App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 07, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Demand pick-up not yet significant; hopeful of further price hikes: India Cements

N Srinivasan, VC & MD, India Cements said although the demand for cement has not been significant yet, he is optimistic of seeing an increase in demand going forward.

N Srinivasan
N Srinivasan
VC & MD | India Cements

With a rise in demand and prices, cement sector has been buzzing of late. To get the exact picture of the business outlook going forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to N Srinivasan, VC & MD, India Cements.

Srinivasan said although the demand for cement has not been significant yet, he is optimistic of seeing an increase in demand going forward. The demand for cement in FY17 was at 7 percent.

He said both - increase in volumes and prices are important for a cement industry – volumes to satisfy increasing demand and hike in prices, to help manage rising costs. He said although the costs have risen, the company is taking all the necessary steps to protect margins.

The invoice price of cement in Andhra Pradesh had gone up from Rs340 to Rs360 per bag but the real increase will be more because the cement was available below the invoice price for some time and that correction will improve the bottomline of cement companies.

Government’s focus on affordable housing and infrastructure spending has the potential to increase cement demand but it has not yet translated on ground, he said.

The company is also aiming to pare debt going forward. The interest paying debt is around Rs 2100 crore. However, he did not specify if they would look at selling some of the land bank to reduce their debt.

The group is said to have a huge land bank of 25000-30000 acres.

For full interview, watch video

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.