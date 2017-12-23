Delhi's iconic Oberoi hotel to make a comeback in January after a revamp

EIH Ltd which operates Oberoi and Trident brand of luxury hotels has announced the reopening of Oberoi, New Delhi on January 1, 2018. The hotel was closed in April 2016 to undergo a major renovation.

The company had earlier announced that the hotel will open ahead of the scheduled reopening which was in April 2018.

The hotel will have 220 rooms and suites inspired by Lutyens’ New Delhi design. These rooms face Delhi Golf Course on one side and Humayun’s Tomb on the other.

Along with the rooms, it will have a main restaurant named Threesixty, an authentic specialty Indian restaurant Omya and a rooftop Chinese restaurant Baoshuan. The hotel will also have a rooftop bar, Cirrus9.

The hotel will have an air purification system to fight the Delhi pollution, as was promised by company’s director Vikram Oberoi.

Before closure, the hotel was the biggest money-minter for the group. Oberoi, New Delhi had contributed Rs 186.88 crore in revenue, about 14 percent of the revenues of the company for the financial year-ended March 31, 2015.

The company has 32 hotels in its portfolio located across the globe. Apart from that, it has two luxury cruise liners.