App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 23, 2017 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi's iconic Oberoi hotel to make a comeback in January after a revamp

The hotel will have an air purification system to fight the Delhi pollution, as was promised by company’s director Vikram Oberoi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

EIH Ltd which operates Oberoi and Trident brand of luxury hotels has announced the reopening of Oberoi, New Delhi on January 1, 2018. The hotel was closed in April 2016 to undergo a major renovation.

The company had earlier announced that the hotel will open ahead of the scheduled reopening which was in April 2018.

The hotel will have 220 rooms and suites inspired by Lutyens’ New Delhi design. These rooms face Delhi Golf Course on one side and Humayun’s Tomb on the other.

Along with the rooms, it will have a main restaurant named Threesixty, an authentic specialty Indian restaurant Omya and a rooftop Chinese restaurant Baoshuan. The hotel will also have a rooftop bar, Cirrus9.

The hotel will have an air purification system to fight the Delhi pollution, as was promised by company’s director Vikram Oberoi.

Before closure, the hotel was the biggest money-minter for the group. Oberoi, New Delhi had contributed Rs 186.88 crore in revenue, about 14 percent of the revenues of the company for the financial year-ended March 31, 2015.

The company has 32 hotels in its portfolio located across the globe. Apart from that, it has two luxury cruise liners.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.