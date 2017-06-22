App
Jun 22, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi High Court gives Singh brothers conditional nod to sell stake in Fortis Healthcare

The approval came on the condition that the disclosed value of their debt free assets will remain unaffected.

Moneycontrol News

Billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh get Delhi High Court's approval on Wednesday to sell their stake in Fortis Healthcare, reports the Mint.

The approval came on the condition that the disclosed value of their debt free assets will remain unaffected.

The condition comes on the back to protect Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo in terms of 'ready realizable value of assets at a later stage'. Due to this the value of share in holding companies RHC Holding and Oscar Investment would not change.

As per the ongoing legal tussle between the Singh brothers and Daiichi, a Singapore tribunal ordered the Singhs to pay Daiichi Rs 2,562 crore in April, last year, for concealing information regarding the financial health of Ranbaxy while selling the company for USD 4.8 billion in 2008.

The value of debt free assets held by the Singh brothers in RHC and Oscar amounts to nearly the arbitration award of Rs 2,500 crore penalty given by the Singapore tribunal.

Post the court's verdict Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that corporate transactions cannot be stalled at the behest of a decree holder, Daiichi being the one in this case. He further added that irrespective of any transaction by the Singh brothers, the value of unencumbered assets could not be diminished.

RHC Holdings has an 80.67 percent and Oscar Investment holds the remaining 19.33 percent in Fortis Healthcare Holdings. Fortis Healthcare Holdings in turn has a 52.5 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare, Mint reports.

tags #Business

