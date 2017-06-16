App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 15, 2017 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deepak Fertiliser to get pending Rs 310 cr subsidy payment

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) today said that the government has decided to release the pending Rs 310.52 crore fertiliser subsidy on a bank guarantee of equivalent amount.

Deepak Fertiliser to get pending Rs 310 cr subsidy payment

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) today said that the government has decided to release the pending Rs 310.52 crore fertiliser subsidy on a bank guarantee of equivalent amount.

In a BSE filing, the company said that the Fertiliser Ministry had withheld a subsidy of Rs 310.52 crores pending decision on recovery of alleged undue gain on account of supply of 'cheap' gas.

"The company has now received an intimation that the Department of Fertiliser would release the balance withheld amount of Rs 310.52 crore on providing a bank guarantee of equivalent amount," it said.

DFPCL is one of India's leading producers of chemicals and fertilisers.

It offers about 48 traded products including bulk fertilisers, speciality fertilisers, water soluble fertilisers, micro nutrients and secondary nutrients. The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 88.20 crore.

Its shares closed at Rs 266.20 apiece on the BSE today.

tags #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.