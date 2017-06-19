App
Jun 19, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Debit card transactions at SBI jump manifold post demonetisation

In contrast, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank saw their market shares drop over the six-month period following the note ban in November.

Moneycontrol News

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) reported debit card transactions worth Rs 11,720.73 crore in April, which is 31 percent of the market share, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

In contrast, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank saw their market shares drop over the six-month period following the note ban in November.

At the end of April, SBI had nearly 35 crore debit cards while HDFC Bank has 2.39 crore debit card holders and 3.7 crore card holders for ICICI Bank.

The total value of debit card transactions for the entire system in April stood at Rs 37,481.88 crore, up more than 70 percent from Rs 21,941.28 crore in October.

While private banks had a higher share of debit card users, SBI's customer base could have been forced to transact digitally post demonetisation, leading to the increased subscriber base.The bank had also lifed a rule curbing online debit card usage, as well as other technical refurbishments such as optimising page sizes.

tags #Business #Companies #demonetisation

