DCB Bank to raise Rs 450 crore via bonds

Private sector lender DCB Bank plans to raise Rs 450 crore by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis. DCB Bank plans to raise Rs 450 crore by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis.

The board of directors has sought approval of shareholders for "borrowing/raising of funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities, including but not limited to refinance from term lending institutions and non- convertible debentures, bonds,...in domestic and/or overseas market, on a private placement basis for an amount not exceeding Rs 450 crore," the bank's annual report 2016-17 said.

The bank said it will raise the money in one or more tranches. It has been borrowing funds to meet the business requirements and considering Reserve Bank's revised guidelines on issuance of long term bonds/Basel III tier 1 and 2 bonds.

"...these bonds will also assist the bank in reducing asset liability mismatches," it added.

The lender said the fund raising proposal is valid up to March 31, 2018.

Besides, the board has also put before shareholders the proposal to raise its borrowing limits to up to Rs 2,200 crore.

In 2016-17, the bank increased its branch network by 64 -- 30 in retail and 34 in agri and inclusive banking (AIB).

DCB Bank ended the year with 262 branches (150 in retail and 112 in AIB in 18 states and two union territories, while number of ATMs increased to 515 from 410 in 2015-16.

Also, the bank said there was loss to business during demonetisation in 2016-17.

"During demonetisation not enough cash available and therefore a large number of ATMs could not be operated. This resulted in customer inconvenience and loss of business to the Bank.

"While all ATMs have been re-calibrated and become operational, they will become fully functional in the coming months as cash availability is steadily improving," it added.

DCB Bank Chairman Nasser Munjee in his statement said that the bank has been announcing its first dividend in 13 years given two successful years of adequate profitability.

The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for financial year ended March 31, 2017, it said.

The bank's profit after tax or net profit was at Rs 200 crore for fiscal ended March 2017 as against Rs 195 crore year ago.

Shares of DCB Bank closed flat at Rs 203.10 on BSE today. PTI KPM .