App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

DCB Bank raises Rs 379 cr via QIP

As of March 31, the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 13.76 per cent (of which Tier I capital was 11.87 per cent and Tier II was 1.89 per cent) as per Basel III norms, that is, before the QIP.

DCB Bank raises Rs 379 cr via QIP

Private sector lender DCB Bank today said it has raised Rs 379 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) to fund business growth.

As of March 31, the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 13.76 per cent (of which Tier I capital was 11.87 per cent and Tier II was 1.89 per cent) as per Basel III norms, that is, before the QIP.

The promoter holding in the enhanced capital base of the bank now stands at approximately 15.04 per cent, DCB Bank said in a statement.

"The capital raising is in line with the business plans. The bank is confident of achieving steady growth in the coming years," it added.

tags #Business #DCB Bank #growth

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.