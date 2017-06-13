Datsun has a go at Maruti's Alto in a TV commercial for the third time now

Nissan-owned Datsun has taken indirect potshots at India’s best-selling car Alto in a latest television commercial showing the Maruti mini car in bad light.

The advertisement, which describes the Alto as ‘India’s favourite car’ before immediately calling it ‘purana’ (old), goes on to request buyers to forget the ‘bekar’ (pun intended) and buy the Datsun redi-Go instead.

The commercials (See below) are being run at the biennial Champions Trophy presently held in England where India has reached the semi-finals and will face Bangladesh on June 15.

The Datsun TV commercial

Nissan is the global sponsor of the tournament. While Datsun is running the commercials under its #voteforchange brand campaign featuring ace actor Vinay Pathak, Nissan has also launched its own campaign under Ignite 2.0.

The advertisement claims that the redi-Go is more powerful, has better ground clearance and has better design. Datsun has created multiple commercials of the redi-Go picking up local themes of Bihar and West Bengal.

This is the third time that Datsun has taken a jibe at the car market leader.

In earlier commercials aired in 2014 and 2015 actor-singer Ayushman Khurana is seen driving a Datsun Go and Go+, respectively, followed by a punchline advising veteran actor Alok Nath to break the tradition and accept ‘nayi parampara’

Interestingly, the advertisement shows the old version of the Alto which Maruti phased out sometime back to replace it with a new-look model. Alto is priced is Rs 2.74 while the redi-Go is priced at Rs 2.53 lakh (both models ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Alto has been India’s top-selling car for more than a decade accounting for 15-20 percent of Maruti’s monthly domestic sales. With an average sale of 20,000 units a month the model is far ahead of its competition including the Datsun redi-Go.

Launched a year ago the redi-Go sold an average of 2,440 units in its first full year of sale (May 2016-April 2017) as against 20,633 units clocked by Alto in the same period, according to data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Nissan’s desperation to crack the Indian market is a result of the poor performance of the Datsun brand. Despite launching affordable cars that provided an alternative to some popular Maruti cars like Alto and Wagon R, Datsun remains a fringe player in India.

As per SIAM data Datsun volumes jumped 120 percent last year to 42,964 units as compared to 19,519 units sold in 2015-16. However, the increase was a result of incremental volumes from the redi-Go which alone accounted for 64 percent. Without the redi-Go Datsun volumes were down 35 percent last year.

This is not the first and only instance of a war of words between automakers. Korean car maker Hyundai adopted a similar strategy showcasing its Eon hatchback in superior light compared to the Alto in a television commercial aired in 2012.

In 2011, US car brand Ford invited car owners for test-driving its cars in a week-long event under the Swap the Drive campaign. This later became a television commercial showing consumers comparing their Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire and Toyota Fortuner with the Ford’s range.