DATA STORY: Why the Apple stock is for marathoners, not sprinters

Moneycontrol News

While analysts expect Apple’s valuations to reach USD 1 trillion-mark by the end of the year, history offers a sobering tale for those looking for short-term gains.

A report by Divdend.com tracked the short-term impact of the release of Apple products on its stock. The study showed that the tech giant's stock does not show steep rises immediately after its product launches.

Although the iPhone’s latest iterations have created much excitement worldwide, the wait-and-watch approach would be more prudent.

The infamous five-month drop in stock prices from 2012 to 2013 proves this. Apple’s valuations saw a USD 400 billion loss during this time period. This was speculated to be around the launch of iPhone 5, which did not match up to people’s expectations.

During this period, the company also saw a drop in its earnings and it faced pricing pressure due to competition from cheaper products.

It must also be noted that Steve Job’s death in October 2011 followed a closer scrutiny of the company’s performance for any slip-ups.

Nonetheless, in the long-term, Apple has seen a meteoric rise in its valuations since the launch of the first iPhone, 10 years ago.

Apple was valued at USD 802.88 billion in May 2017 compared with a valuation of USD 53.4 billion in March 2006. Taking the May 2017 estimate, we see that there has been an approximate jump of 752 percent.

A strong product range, brand value, premium pricing points for its products, improved customer services & outreach and a strong balance sheet will continue to make Apple a reliable long-term investment.