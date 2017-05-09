D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts isn’t just a fancy stock. Here's why

Moneycontrol Research

After a bumper listing at the bourses, it was time for Avenue Supermarts Ltd (ASL) to deliver an equally impressive result, the first post-listing. It reported a robust set of Q4 numbers for FY17 and for the fiscal year as well, pretty much in accordance with the expectations of a vast majority of investors, who’ve been bullish on the stock from day one of its listing.

Quarterly Result Review

Source: Company Data

Source: Company Data, Moneycontrol Research

ASL has exhibited steady growth and profitability over the years. Given its consistent track record, in the projected financials for FY18 and FY19, the growth trajectory has been considered on similar lines as FY17. In addition, we expect the company to reap the benefits of operating leverage as it expands its pan-India operations. Hence, while costs are expected to go up as the new stores are introduced, we do not expect the same to impact margins to a large extent.

On the basis of our projected numbers for the coming two fiscal years, the D-Mart operator is expected to show a profit CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 40.5 percent, similar to the 44 percent CAGR that it reported for the period FY14-FY17. However, for ASL to keep the investor interest alive at the current valuation, it has to be a consistently superior performer.

Peer Comparison (Domestic)

Source: Company Data

As observed from the table, the Street has rewarded ASL for its superior performance. Being the costliest stock in the Indian retail universe isn’t an honour that is easy to retain. Expectations are running high, and going forward, the company will have to carefully balance growth and profitability.

A peek into ASL’s global counterparts is even more insightful. While names like Walmart, Costco, Carrefour, Metro have market capitalization that are much larger than many countries in the world, they are clearly dwarfed by ASL when it comes to valuation.

While most of these global giants are struggling to maintain single-digit growth, the D-Mart operator continues with its scorching pace of growth, thereby clearly explaining the yawning gap that exists in valuation. However, each reward comes with responsibility. The growth of the company will have to continue at this rate for it to command such premium valuation for a longer time period.

Source: Investing.com

ASL undoubtedly boasts of extremely high quality of execution resulting in fundamentals that has beaten local and global competitors by a mile, and as a result, the performance has been well rewarded. Even with the slightly optimistic assumptions of growth, the company trades at 52 times its expected earnings for FY19. We do not expect the multiples to re-rate further. Given that the base is growing bigger, a higher growth than what is stated in the projection above is unlikely. However, looking at the significant investor interest in the stock, if the growth momentum continues as per its historical trend, multiples may not de-rate, in which case, the return on the stock will purely be a function of earnings growth.

However, if the growth momentum falters, not only will earnings growth decelerate from the projected trajectory, multiples would also de-rate simultaneously, thus opening some room for meaningful correction.

It's time for investors to watch for ASL's earnings announcements with bated breath.