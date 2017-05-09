App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 09, 2017 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts isn’t just a fancy stock. Here's why

ASL's Q4 FY17 numbers were far better than the year-ago period. However, the latest quarterly figures were slightly lower on a sequential basis.

D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts isn’t just a fancy stock. Here's why

Krishna Karwa

Moneycontrol Research

After a bumper listing at the bourses, it was time for Avenue Supermarts Ltd (ASL) to deliver an equally impressive result, the first post-listing. It reported a robust set of Q4 numbers for FY17 and for the fiscal year as well, pretty much in accordance with the expectations of a vast majority of investors, who’ve been bullish on the stock from day one of its listing.

Quarterly Result Review

introductory graphic

Source: Company Data

Consolidated P&L Statement (Includes projections for FY18 and FY19)
1111111111111

Source: Company Data, Moneycontrol Research

ASL has exhibited steady growth and profitability over the years. Given its consistent track record, in the projected financials for FY18 and FY19, the growth trajectory has been considered on similar lines as FY17. In addition, we expect the company to reap the benefits of operating leverage as it expands its pan-India operations. Hence, while costs are expected to go up as the new stores are introduced, we do not expect the same to impact margins to a large extent.

On the basis of our projected numbers for the coming two fiscal years, the D-Mart operator is expected to show a profit CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 40.5 percent, similar to the 44 percent CAGR that it reported for the period FY14-FY17. However, for ASL to keep the investor interest alive at the current valuation, it has to be a consistently superior performer.

Peer Comparison (Domestic)

exhibit 3

Source: Company Data

As observed from the table, the Street has rewarded ASL for its superior performance. Being the costliest stock in the Indian retail universe isn’t an honour that is easy to retain. Expectations are running high, and going forward, the company will have to carefully balance growth and profitability.

A peek into ASL’s global counterparts is even more insightful. While names like Walmart, Costco, Carrefour, Metro have market capitalization that are much larger than many countries in the world, they are clearly dwarfed by ASL when it comes to valuation.

While most of these global giants are struggling to maintain single-digit growth, the D-Mart operator continues with its scorching pace of growth, thereby clearly explaining the yawning gap that exists in valuation. However, each reward comes with responsibility. The growth of the company will have to continue at this rate for it to command such premium valuation for a longer time period.

Peer Comparison (International)
3333333333

Source: Investing.com

ASL undoubtedly boasts of extremely high quality of execution resulting in fundamentals that has beaten local and global competitors by a mile, and as a result, the performance has been well rewarded. Even with the slightly optimistic assumptions of growth, the company trades at 52 times its expected earnings for FY19. We do not expect the multiples to re-rate further. Given that the base is growing bigger, a higher growth than what is stated in the projection above is unlikely. However, looking at the significant investor interest in the stock, if the growth momentum continues as per its historical trend, multiples may not de-rate, in which case, the return on the stock will purely be a function of earnings growth.

However, if the growth momentum falters, not only will earnings growth decelerate from the projected trajectory, multiples would also de-rate simultaneously, thus opening some room for meaningful correction.

It's time for investors to watch for ASL's earnings announcements with bated breath.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.