Cyient inks pact with UK' EA Technology for business opportunities

Cyient Limited today said it entered into a non-exclusive business alliance with EA Technology, an energy technology company headquartered in Chester, UK, to jointly pursue business opportunities globally.

The alliance will provide asset management and decision support solutions and services for electric utilities, according to a statement issued by the city-based IT firm.

Under the agreement, Cyient will also provide project delivery and implementation services for EA Technology's Asset Investment Management (AIM) software solution, it said.

John Renard, President, Utilities and Geospatial Business Unit, Cyient, said EA Technology is well-respected for its unparallelled knowledge and expertise in electrical asset management.

"We are delighted about working together and are confident that the complementary skills of the two organisations will deliver considerable value to the global electric utility market," Renard said.

EA Technology Group CEO Robert Davis said the partnership provides real synergy in harnessing the data management and presentation capabilities of Cyient with the electrical asset management capabilities of EA Technology.