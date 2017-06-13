App
Source: PTI

Cushman & Wakefield appoints Rajesh Sharma as MD

Property consultant Cushman & Wakefield on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajesh Sharma as the Managing Director for its Integrated Facility Management (IFM) and Asset Services.

Sharma will provide strategic leadership to both IFM and Asset Services teams in strengthening client relationships and enhancing property-level performance, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Cushman & Wakefield MD India Anshul Jain said: "With him on board, Cushman & Wakefield will be in a stronger position to help clients achieve optimum performance in their portfolios."

Sharma brings with him a background of association with leading national and multinational corporations such as WNS, Genpact and Daewoo Motors, amongst others.

tags #Business #commercial real estate #Companies #Real Estate

