Current product portfolio to benefit by EVs; looking for diversification: OCCL

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals (OCCL) stock has been buzzing off late. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anurag Jain, CFO of the company spoke about the latest happenings and his outlook going ahead.

Jain said Q2 is on expected lines as per revenues and margins; it's in the same line as previous quarter.

He further said that two third of volume are exports and one third is for domestic market.

Talking about prices, he said prices have been stable. There has not been much movement in terms of international prices because insoluble sulphur is priced internationally, he added.

"At present the products that we make is sulphuric acid which is used in batteries but not the one that would be used in the electric vehicles (EVs) and we are making insoluble sulphur which is for tyre. So our current portfolio will be benefited by EV industry. However, on diversification, we are always on a lookout," said Jain.