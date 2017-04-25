Coworking startup The Office Pass raises USD 245K in seed money

Moneycontrol News

Gurgaon based TOP Technologies Private Limited that runs a coworking platform The Office Pass, has raised a seed investment of about USD 245,000 from a group of individual investors led by Arun Tadanki, former MD of Yahoo India and Southeast Asia.

As per the company’s management, the fresh funds will be deployed in enhancing the platform and hiring technology and product talent.

Co-founded by three former employees of property portal Makaan.com, Aditya Verma, Nikhil Madan and Sachin Gaur, the cowering startup launched its operations in March, this year. Property portal Makaan was bought by rival PropTiger in 2015.

“The Office Pass is focused on building a scalable, capital-light business model where users can book office space on monthly, daily or even hourly basis,” Arun Tadanki, former MD of Yahoo Southeast Asia and India said.

The startup offers office space on flexible terms without the need for long lease or security deposits.