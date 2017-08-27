Could Vishal Sikka be heading to Hewlett Packard Enterprise as CTO?

Moneycontrol News

Vishal Sikka, who resigned from Infosys may soon take up a top post in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Sikka could be joining HPE as its Chief Technology Officer, reports The Economic Times, quoting multiple sources.

The newspaper adds that HPE is an American firm which was established in 2015. The company has close to two lakh employees and sells data centre hardware and software.

The company which was created following the split from Hewlett Packard has the position of CTO vacant since last year. This was after Martin Fink stepped down from the post as CTO.

According to the report, Vishal Sikka who has a doctorate in artificial intelligence from Stanford has been offered the post. He had earlier worked as CTO in the German firm SAP before joining Infosys three years ago.

Vishal Sikka had resigned from the post of MD and CEO of Infosys, India’s second largest IT firm last Friday.

Vishal Sikka though has not responded to the rumours yet. He had earlier told in an interview that he has no plans after leaving Infosys and would spend more time with family and go surfing.