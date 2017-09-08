Consolidation in steel sector to gather momentum. Here is why

India produces close to 90 million tonnes of steel and the big four companies -- Tata Steel India, JSW Steel, SAIL and JSPL -- together produce about 47 million tonnes, which is close to 47 percent of India's total capacity of 100 million tonnes.

The large players in the driving seat

Importantly, during January-June, India's steel demand has grown at 4.2 percent to 43.7 million tonnes whereas volumes of the above (four large companies) mentioned have grown at close to 8.5 percent to about 21.6 million tonnes.

Interestingly, during this period, players like JSW Steel and Tata Steel who have expended capacity at the right time have grown faster at the cost of others, particularly marginal players who have been under stress. Even the other two large peers SAIL and JSPL have been stuck because of their own issues pertaining to capacity constraints and debt (JSPL) on the books.

Efficient players in a sweet spot

The stress seen in marginal players is actually benefitting larger players like Tata Steel and JSW Steel. To put it in perspective, the four large stressed steel players (Monnet Ispat, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Electrosteel) produce close to 18-19 million tonnes of steel.

As a result of huge debt and inability to service the same, these companies are forced to either reduce the production or shut down their operations. For instance, companies like Essar produced 5.6 million tonnes or little more than half of its 10 million tonne production capacity in FY17.

Up for sale

Most of the stressed capacity is now up for sale. This includes smaller companies like Visa Steel, Electrosteel, Usha Martin to fairly large companies like Monnet Ispat, Bhushan Steel and Essar.

“Banks cannot hold these stressed steel assets for long. They will have to sell them and take the haircut. At the same time, other players in the sector have no money or balance sheet strength to acquire these assets. We do not see a huge participation from domestic players except companies like JSW Steel and Tata Steel who have got the balance sheet strength and ability to raise funds,” said Goutam Chakraborty who is tracking the sector at Emkay Global Financial Services.

With regulators and bankers now looking for a quicker solution for these assets, it is expected that the consolidation will only gather momentum and large capacity will now be concentrated with larger players like Tata Steel, JSW Steel and others, who have already expressed their interest to acquire these assets.

The new landscape

The stressed steel capacities of the four large accounts of close to 18-19 million tonnes is almost 40 percent of the total capacity of the four large players like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, and JSPL. Moreover, if one removes SAIL and JSPL, who are not in the race for buying assets, the capacity of four stressed players is close to 67 percent of the remaining interested players--Tata Steel and JSW Steel. Will the Tata Steel and JSW Steel have enough resources?

“It’s not that strong players like JSW Steel and Tata Steel do not have debt. What is important to note is that they might have the flexibility to raise funds. That apart, they have the added advantage of improving cash flows from operating activities as a result of revival in demand and sharp uptick in steel prices,” said Abhisar Jain, Senior VP Research, Centrum Broking.

Nevertheless, one direct impact of this asset sale would be to increase the market share of larger players like Tata Steel and JSW Steel. That apart, if assets are bought strategically they might also add to the overall efficiencies and return ratios stretching their competitive advantages in the market.

The flipside of this could be an increase in competition should global steel majors evince interest in these assets given the long-term attractiveness of the Indian market. “Consolidation might certainly happen, but there is an equally important possibility of entry of global MNC players who have been trying to enter the Indian steel market for long. Participating or bidding for these stressed assets could present a good opportunity for them. If that happens there will more be more large established steel producers in India including MNC players which is not the case currently,” said Abhisar Jain.

While the consolidation is certainly on the cards, it will be interesting to see who all bags some of these assets. With the improved outlook for steel, sellers are gaining bargaining power. Buyers will be cautious about not over paying. At the end, while consolidation bodes well for the overall industry, bankers could look for a moderate haircut than the deep one originally feared.

