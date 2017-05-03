App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Connect the dots': Wipro unveils new logo in brand push

After almost two decades, India's third largest IT firm Wipro has revamped its logo as it looks to assert its position as a trusted digital transformation partner.

Connect the dots': Wipro unveils new logo in brand push

After almost two decades, India's third largest IT firm Wipro has revamped its logo as it looks to assert its position as a trusted digital transformation partner.

The new logo, which replaces the multi-coloured sunflower introduced in 1998, comprises dots, which Wipro says, represent the way it "connects the dots" for its clients.

Wipro in a statement said the new brand identity marks Wipro's emergence as a trusted digital transformation partner to clients "delivering at global scale with increasingly localised capabilities".

"Our brand identity is a visual expression of what we do and mean, for our clients... Our re-articulated values connect and resonate deeply with the new, vibrant, brand identity," Wipro Chairman Azim Premji said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm was established as Western India Vegetable Products Limited in Amalner, Maharashtra in 1945.

It forayed into the IT industry in 1981 and became a pioneer in marketing indigenous personal computers in 1985. Following its listing on the NYSE in 2000, Wipro today has over 1.7 lakh employees on its payrolls. It posted gross revenue of USD 8.5 Billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

tags #Business #Wipro

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.