App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 29, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Competition will help diagnostic industry to consolidate: Metropolis

“We have seen lot more competition than there was before, lot more funding, lot more aspiration. It is good for the industry. Hopefully it will also help it consolidate, get more organised, get little more regulation, these are positive things for the industry,” Ameera Shah, MD of Metropolis said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Not in a hurry to hit the markets, that's the word coming in from Ameera Shah, MD of Metropolis. Speaking with CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra on the side-lines of the CPHI Women in Pharma event, Ameera Shah also spoke of the hyper competition and regulatory landscape of the diagnostic space in India.

“We have seen lot more competition than there was before, lot more funding, lot more aspiration. It is good for the industry. Hopefully it will also help it consolidate, get more organised, get little more regulation, these are positive things for the industry,” she said.

For more, watch accompanying video...

tags #Business

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.