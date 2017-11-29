Competition will help diagnostic industry to consolidate: Metropolis

Not in a hurry to hit the markets, that's the word coming in from Ameera Shah, MD of Metropolis. Speaking with CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra on the side-lines of the CPHI Women in Pharma event, Ameera Shah also spoke of the hyper competition and regulatory landscape of the diagnostic space in India.

“We have seen lot more competition than there was before, lot more funding, lot more aspiration. It is good for the industry. Hopefully it will also help it consolidate, get more organised, get little more regulation, these are positive things for the industry,” she said.