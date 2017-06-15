App
Jun 14, 2017 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Competition Commission slaps Rs 87 crore fine on Hyundai Motor India

Besides, Hyundai Motors has been directed to cease and desist from such anti-competitive practices.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) Hyatoday imposed a penalty of Rs 87 crore on Hyundai Motor India for unfair business practices with respect to providing discounts for cars.

Besides, the company has been directed to cease and desist from such anti-competitive practices.

In a 44-page order, the regulator said the company's anti-competitive conduct include putting in place arrangements that resulted in resale price maintenance by way of monitoring of maximum permissible discount level. This was done through discount control and penalty mechanisms for non-compliance of the discount scheme, it added.

"Such conduct pertains to and emanates out of sale of motor vehicles. Hence, for the purposes of determining the relevant turnover for this infringement, revenue from sale of motor vehicles alone has to be taken into account," CCI noted.

It was alleged that the company has discount control mechanism whereby dealers are permitted only to provide a maximum permissible discount and not beyond the recommended range.

The watchdog has slapped a fine of Rs 87 crore on the car maker. The penalty amount translates to 0.3 per cent of the company's average relevant turnover in the last three financial years from 2013-14.

Among others, CCI said the company contravened competition law through arrangements which resulted into resale price maintenance and by mandating its dealers to use "recommended lubricants/ oils and penalising them for use of non-recommended lubricants and oils".

