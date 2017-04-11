App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 06, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Committed to CECA review with India, says Singapore

Responding to a query by The Straits Times, the ministry said it had not received official notification from India that the review of the pact, officially dubbed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), had been put on hold.

Committed to CECA review with India, says Singapore

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry has said it is committed to working with India to conclude the second review of their free trade agreement, it was reported here today.

Responding to a query by The Straits Times, the ministry said it had not received official notification from India that the review of the pact, officially dubbed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), had been put on hold.

The report assumes significance as both the sides are facing difficulties in concluding this review.

"India has not put the India-Singapore CECA on hold. It continues (to be) in force," a spokesman of India's Commerce Ministry said in response to a query from The Straits Times.

Certain issues related to visa and banking, among others, have cropped up during the second review of the pact, which was implemented way back in 2005. Timely reviews are part of these pacts.

India's Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia had recently said there have been difficulties in concluding this review because of certain "small" issues.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has complained that the movement of Indian software professionals to Singapore had been reduced to a "trickle" since January last year.

The body added that the restrictions are hurting software firms, some of which were even looking to relocate out of Singapore.

Indian IT companies use Singapore as a gateway to serve clients in the region. All major Indian tech companies, including TCS, HCL, Infosys and Wipro, have a presence in Singapore.

The visa issue has been brewing for over a year now, and Nasscom has been engaged in a dialogue with authorities in India as well as Singapore to resolve the matter.

"This is really not keeping with the overall objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which is to encourage economic activities in both directions," Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar had said.

tags #comprehensive economic cooperation agreement #Economy #Free Trade Agreement #HCL #Infosys #Nasscom #Rita Teaotia #Singapore #Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry #TCS #Wipro

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.