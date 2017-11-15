Cognizant to support digital transformation for Football Association

The Football Association said in Tuesday that it has entered an agreement with Cognizant to support the football governing body’s new digital engagement programme, which will help players, fans and enablers to get the most from their football experience.

New digital solutions developed and managed by Cognizant will make it easier for all to get involved in the sport, improve themselves, be rewarded and be inspired to nurture football communities across the nation, the company said in a statement.

Cognizant has also worked for FA on a new mobile version of the popular ‘Full-Time’ digital service for grassroots football. The advances in the application will provide a step change in the participant’s experience, making it easier for the millions of grassroots players, their families and volunteers to find and favourite their local team(s) via their handheld device.

“Digital is about being able to access the content you want, when you want it, on the device of choice, all converging to provide an engaging experience. Digital technologies are now central to everything The FA does and, as the digital transformation partner, Cognizant will support The FA as it innovates and transforms, evolves its brands to foster fan loyalty, and drives growth of the sport,” said Santosh Thomas, President, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant.

The digital engagement programme has also launched The FA’s ‘For Girls’ digital platform. Created with Cognizant prior to this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO, the mobile-first site is home to the latest news, content and information for female football fans and players of all ages. Now an established destination, it aims to be both informative and inspirational and support The FA in its aim to double participation in and support for the women’s game.

“This is the beginning of a long-term approach, which will be a game changer for all involved in the game from players, volunteers and fans of both men’s and women’s football. We will make the football experience easier, more enjoyable for all. By modernising our approach to match how people use mobile devices as part of their everyday life, we will provide meaningful benefits to the game, our partners and the role that The FA and County Football Associations have with the people we are here to serve and inspire,” said Russell James, FA’s director of digital engagement.