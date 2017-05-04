App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 04, 2017 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cognizant offers VRS to senior employees in a bid to speed up digital transformation

The company has started informing management-level associates — from Director-level to Senior Vice President — about the voluntary separation package.

Chaitanya Gudipaty

Moneycontrol News

Cognizant is offering its senior executives an option to retire voluntarily as the global IT major prepares to accelerate its shift to digital technologies.

“We are taking steps to ensure that our workforce is appropriately aligned to deliver sustained, high-quality growth,” a Cognizant spokesperson told Moneycontrol in an email. “As part of these initiatives, we are offering a voluntary separation incentive to some eligible leaders, representing a very small percentage of our total workforce.”

While Cognizant didn’t disclose the financial remuneration being offered, media reports stated that executives were being offered 6-9 months’ salaries. Details of the financial compensation couldn’t be independently verified.

Cognizant didn’t disclose the number of people eligible for voluntary separation. “Eligibility is at the discretion of Cognizant leadership. Details of the incentive are not being disclosed, but we believe it provides a fair and positive experience for those choosing to leave,” the company said.

Further, elaborating on the digital transformation exercise, Cognizant spokesperson said, “We’re focused on making sure that we have the team, capabilities and IP to serve our clients in the digital era.”

