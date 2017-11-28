App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 28, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coal India to raise executive salaries at a cost of Rs 8 billion

The pay increase, which was approved by the board last week, comes over a month after the company approved a rise in the salaries of its workers, costing 56 billion rupees over five years.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, will pay its executives about 8 billion rupees ($124.08 million) in salary rises retroactive from January this year, interim chairman Gopal Singh told Reuters.

The pay increase, which was approved by the board last week, comes over a month after the company approved a rise in the salaries of its workers, costing 56 billion rupees over five years.

The company employs more than 300,000 people, about 18,000 of whom are executives.

 

