Dec 01, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI
Dec 01, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India, Railways load record 257 freight rakes on power plants' demand

"Coal India and Railways achieved loading of 257 rakes today to push more coal to power plants," Coal India director (marketing) S N Prasad told PTI yesterday.

The Railways and Coal India Ltd have surpassed their own record by loading 257 freight rakes of coal to meet the demand of power plants.

The two entities loaded 250 rakes a few days back.

Loading coal in more than 250 rakes is really a challenging task but both are successful in doing so, he added.

Coal India and Railways had a target of 244 rakes but it had to be revised due to the sudden rise in coal demand from thermal power plants owing to drop in nuclear and hydel power.

Prasad said that recently, a secretary-level meeting was held on coal supply to power plants with CIL and Railways.

About 90 per cent of rakes are meant for power plants. PTI BSM .

