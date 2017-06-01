App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 01, 2017 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India misses April-May output target by 7 MT

CIL produced 79 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the first two months of the ongoing fiscal, missing the target by 7 MT.

Coal India misses April-May output target by 7 MT

State-owned CIL produced 79 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the first two months of the ongoing fiscal, missing the target by 7 MT.

Coal India (CIL) which accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal production is eyeing one billion tonnes of output by 2020.

The company's production target in April-May was 86.5 MT, CIL said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

CIL produced 40.7 MT of coal in May against the target of 44 MT.

The state-owned CIL produced 38.44 million tonnes of coal in April, falling short of the target of 43.58 MT.

The company had missed the annual production target by 44.48 MT against a target of 598.61 MT for 2016-17.

tags #Business #Companies #Economy

