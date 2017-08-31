Coal India gives nod for Rs 60 cr tech projects from Australia

The Coal India has approved around Rs 60 crore for technology development projects taken up by IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) in association with Australian institutes.

"As part of a collaboration with Australia for technology in various fields like training, clean coal, safety, mining, and productivity, we have placed ten proposals to the Coal India and out of which five worth Rs 60 crore have already been cleared" Indian School of Mines professor VMSR Murthy told PTI. He said collaboration with Australia was part of an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greater collaboration with Australia for technology.

The Commissioner for Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Tim Martin said Australian government in partnership with the Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad had set up The Australian India Centre of Excellence for mining training. He said the Centre would have a simulated virtual reality mine to provide training. This simulator will cost Rs 14.5 crore and will be funded by the Coal India. The other proposals include segregation blasting technology, mineral, beneficiation coal to coke and gas and dust blasting labs. These projects will be executed in tie-ups with the different Australian universities and institutes.

