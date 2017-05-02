Coal India April 17' production slips 4.1%

Coal India's coal production in April 2017 declined by 4.1 per cent to 38.44 million tonnes as compared to 40.09 million tonne produced in the comparable month of last year.

But, coal offtake during the month under review was up 6.6 per cent at 45.29 million tonne compared to offtake of 42.45 million tonne in the April 2016, CIL sources said.

All figures are provisional.

The miner slipped in its production target by 11.7 per cent. The target was set at 43.58 million tonne for the April 17'.

Miner’s two subsidiaries –South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) contributed majority of its monthly production by generating 10.10 million tonnes and 10.28 million tonnes of coal respectively.

The company also achieved 91 per cent of its off-take target of 49.51 million tonnes for the last month.