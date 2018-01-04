App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 04, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coaching institute TIME eyes 10% revenue growth in FY18

There have been companies in the education space, both big and small, who have been impacted due to falling revenues and unpaid dues.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E) is eyeing a 10 percent growth in revenue for the financial year 2017-18 (FY18). The test preparation institute, which is among the leading players in the management education entrance examination space, has observed a flat growth in the number of students taking the entrance examinations like Common Admissions Test (CAT).

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Manek N Daruvala, Founder & Director, T.I.M.E. explained that about 60 percent of their revenues come from test-prep for CAT and other MBA examinations.

"We are looking at 10 percent growth in revenues. If you track the CAT exams, those numbers (number of people taking the exams) have been flattish for a couple of years. We are mirroring that because we are a large player in this space," he added.

The firm had acquired Veta - a company with centres providing spoken English coaching classes -  a few years ago. Daruvala said that they have completed the restructuring process in Veta and now are focussing on expansion.

"As part of the old setup, there were corrections that were to be made in terms of unviable centres and that has now been done," he said.

Among the other segments that are seeing growth, the GMAT test according to Daruvala is the largest growth driver for the company, though he said overall numbers were small compared to CAT and other local MBA entrance tests.

There have been companies in the education space, both big and small, who have been impacted due to falling revenues and unpaid dues. Daruvala said that while they have been open to acquisitions, it should be the right fit.

"We have been approached several times for various acquisition opportunities. Unless there is a proper handover and a good continuity of business model, we won't consider it. We don't want to take on a failing business model where existing owners want to exit," he explained.

 

