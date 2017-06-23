App
Jun 23, 2017 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Clean chit: Independent investigation clears Infosys of whistleblowers' allegations

An independent investigation into whistleblower complaints against Infosys found no evidence of wrongdoing by the company.

Infosys had been the subject of two anonymous complaints relating to acquisitions, CEO compensation and expenditures.

One whistleblower had alleged that the software major's USD 200 million acquisition of Israeli firm Panaya in 2015 was overvalued and the deal had benefitted some employees.

The complaints were placed before an audit committee that employed Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, an international law firm specialising in internal investigations, and Control Risks, a global risk consultancy specialising in expert analysis and in-depth investigations.

“Gibson Dunn and Control Risks have now completed their detailed and extensive Independent Investigation and as they have described in the attached document, they did not find any evidence whatsoever of wrongdoing,” Infosys said in a statement on Friday.

The clearance comes just a day before Infosys Annual General meeting.

Gibson Dunn, in its letter to Infosys’ audit committee, said that the complaints by the whistleblowers included issues of improprieties in connection with the company’s acquisitions of Panaya, Inc. and Skava Systems Private Ltd. in 2015.

“As described in detail during our discussion with the Audit Committee, we found no evidence whatsoever to support any of the new allegations in the Complaints regarding wrongdoing by the company or its directors and employees, and those allegations were rebutted by substantial and credible evidence,” the law firm said.

It also said that two previous investigations conducted by law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas into allegations relating to the departure of the former CFO Rajiv Bansal were thorough, and that their findings and conclusions were reasonable and credible based on the evidence.

In February this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had received two separate complaints from whistleblowers alleging irregularities in Infosys’s Panaya deal.

 

The letters said that the deal was overvalued and some employees had personal interests in it.

At that time, Infosys had denied the allegation saying they were false and defamatory. It had also said that Deutsche Bank had done a third-party valuation before the final price for the deal was decided.

Another whistleblower complaint had raised several concerns over the excessive severance pay that was given to the former Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal. A connection between the deal and severance pay was alleged.

Earlier this month, the regulator said it found no evidence of irregularities in the deal during its own preliminary probe and thereby closed the matter.

