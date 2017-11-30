App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 30, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cisco chairman John Chambers invests in Uniphore

While the Chennai-based company did not disclose the amount of funding, it said existing investors including IDG Ventures also participated in the series B round.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Speech analytics software company Uniphore today said Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers has picked up 10 per cent stake in the company.

While the Chennai-based company did not disclose the amount of funding, it said existing investors including IDG Ventures also participated in the series B round.

"While John's monetary investment is certainly important for the company, it is his vast and varied experience building a globally leading IT company that adds incalculable value to Uniphore", Uniphore Software Systems co-founder and CEO Umesh Sachdev told reporters here.

This is Chambers' first investment outside the US. He has made the investment in his personal capacity.

"The company was able to foresee the growing need for deep technology in the area of speech recognition and has innovated ahead of market to capture this significant opportunity," Chambers said.

Uniphore will use the funds for research to drive product enhancement, upgrade customer service infrastructure, talent acquisition and expand sales to new geographies.

Uniphore's investors include Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan, Indian Angel Network, YourNest Angel Fund and Ray Stata.

It works with over 70 enterprises and reaches over four million end users.

tags #Business #Cisco #Companies #John Chambers #Uniphore

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.