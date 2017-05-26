Cipla puts biosimilar business on backburner as part of business rationalisation

Moneycontrol News

Drug maker Cipla said it will stop plans to manufacture biosimilar drugs in-house as part of company-wide restructuring that involves exiting non-core and low profit businesses.

“We realised that manufacturing (of biotech drugs) is not important,” said Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of Cipla.

“There are enough efficiencies in the biotech system outside of our own,” Vohra added.

Cipla said it has also put “on hold” plans to set up a biosimilar manufacturing plant in South Africa.

The company had last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province to set up the African country’s first-ever biosimilar manufacturing unit at a cost of around USD 91 million.

"If there is somebody else who believes they need to finance the project, it’s up to them," Vohra said.

Vohra said the company is reassessing its biosimilar portfolio under development, and may even explore the option of offloading them.

Cipla has two biosimilars under development including biosimilar versions of anti-cancer drugs bevacizumab and trastuzumab.

According to the company’s website, Bevacizumab has hit the clinical trials.

“The two drugs that we have now, we may do it ourselves or we may do it with our partner, we may do smaller portion of overall development and let the partner take on larger portion of development,” Vohra said.

“We are doing this because we believe that the profile of biosimilars business have become fairly competitive. And one where we do not want to put more capital. It’s a capital allocation decision in the end,” Vohra added.

On Thursday, Cipla BioTec, the subsidiary of Cipla that runs biosimilar business, announced a one-time impairment provision of Rs 57 crore on select assets including the company’s biotech manufacturing facility in Goa.

Cipla has built a biotech manufacturing facility in the state with an investment of Rs.350 crore. The company doesn’t produce any drugs from the facility as of now.

The Cipla's management latest decision is at odds with the company's non-executive chairman Yusuf Hamied's dream of "dollar a day" biosimilar treatment. Hamied has ushered in a revolution of making drugs to treat HIV-AIDS affordable globally and Africa more specifically.

Biosimilars are biopharmaceutical drugs designed to have active properties similar to ones that have previously been licensed.

It takes around USD 30-50 million to develop a biosimilar drug for global markets.

Cipla’s Vohra said his company instead will be investing more money on building specialty pipeline around respiratory drugs in US, where it is scouting to buy assets.

Cipla has been working to rationalise its markets and product portfolio, and exit non-core, low-profit businesses.

As part of this strategy, it has exited several smaller geographies, and plans to sell its consolidated animal health business, under Cipla Vet, which supplies products to more than 100 countries.

“Wherever we find that we are not best suited to play the game we have exited,” Vohra said.

“We are trying to create a business which links with our core geographies, links to our core purpose of what we want to do with patients," said Vohra. "Respiratory is a core strength of Cipla, oncology is core strength of Cipla, HIV is core strength of Cipla – you see us doing a lot more on these therapies and these markets, but we are going to focus deeper and deeper in areas we are strong."