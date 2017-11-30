App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 30, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla gets WHO nod to sell TB preventing drug in HIV patients

Q-TIB is a novel fixed dose combination in a single tablet and it is for the first time that such a combination has been made available in the world.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Cipla today said it has received approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Q-TIB, a combination drug indicated to help prevent tuberculosis infection in people living with HIV.

Q-TIB is a novel fixed dose combination in a single tablet and it is for the first time that such a combination has been made available in the world.

The company will market the product globally, Cipla said in a statement.

Q-TIB will help prevent tuberculosis infection in people living with HIV as they face a challenged immune system and are prone to infections, which constitute the major source of premature deaths among them.

As per WHO's Global TB Report, 2016, about one million people died of AIDS-related illness. Most of them succumbed to infections, and among them, 4 lakh died of tuberculosis.

Cipla shares were trading 1.31 per cent down at Rs 600.55 apiece on BSE today.

tags #Business #Cipla #Companies #HIV #WHO

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.